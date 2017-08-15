PolyOne Material Featured in Ballistic Shelters Development

Edwards Design and Fabrication Inc. (Meridianville, AL, US), a specialty fabricator, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) have developed a modular protective system (MPS) that features PolyOne’s GlasArmor continuous glass fiber-reinforced composite panels. This system creates modular ballistic shelters that are designed to protect American and allied soldiers in the field.

Concrete walls, sandbags and other traditional ballistic structures are heavy, difficult to move and time-consuming to construct. In contrast, MPS shelters are lightweight, portable and can be constructed in hours, rather than days, allowing soldiers to quickly deploy and establish positions of relative safety – even in remote locations.