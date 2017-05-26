The Poultry Industry to Pack Their Products With Biodegradable Plastics Obtained From Feathers

The European project KARMA 2020, where Aimplas participates, will develop a waste valorization technology in the poultry industry to obtain new biodegradable packages, reinforcements for composites, biocomposites, fertilizers and flame-retardant breathable fabrics.

In Europe, more than three million tonnes of feathers are currently thrown away. From now on, we will be able to recover the keratin as a valuable additive in the plastics manufacturing as a coating for textiles and as agricultural fertilizer.

The European poultry industry throws away more than three million tonnes of feathers from poultry slaughterhouses each year. It is an important keratin source that ends in landfills or is incinerated, from which we could obtain different high added-value products, such as fertilizers, bioplastics, biocomposites, additives for biodegradable packages and coatings for the fabrics industry.