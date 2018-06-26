Rapid Heat & Cool Molding Evolves

Technical capabilities of the process have advanced to erase former cycle-time penalties, and ongoing developments address creation of a materials database and new applications in hybrid composite injection overmolding.



Rapid heat-and-cool molding technologies have attracted increasing interest and use in plastics and composites molding. However, there are still challenges to address before rapid heat-and-cool (H&C) technologies will become widely established as a new molding standard. One of the key challenges is educating the industry on what H&C molding can do and how to quantify the advantages it offers with specific resin families.