PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Westfall Technik: Major New Injection Molding Group Emerges

by | May 29, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Rick-Shaffer-Westfall-Technik

In seven months, Westfall Technik has made six acquisitions in injection molding, prototyping, and moldmaking.

In just seven months, an integrated group of injection molding, prototyping, and moldmaking companies with six operations from coast to coast, over 200 injection machines from 28 to 1000 tons, and nearly 1000 employees has emerged through a series of strategic acquisitions. The new holding company behind this burst of activity is called Westfall Technik, based in Chandler, Ariz., and founded last year by former Nypro CEO Brian Jones. Its managing director is Rick Shaffer, a plastics industry veteran with previous posts at Beloit, Demag, Van Dorn Demag, and Netstal. The firm is backed by two New York-based private-equity firms, Lee Equity Partners and Blackbern Partners. Between last October and this past May, Westfall took what the firm describes as “the first steps in the realization of a vision to build a market-leading group of plastics experts whose combined synergies and integrated network provides optimum engineered solutions throughout the plastics manufacturing process.” Westfall Technik plans to continue to grow through acquisitions and internal, “organic” growth. The company’s ambitions are reflected in referring to itself as a “global holding company.”

The firm launched itself into production operations with the acquisitions last October of Fairway Injection Molds Inc., a moldmaker in Walnut, Calif.; and Integrity Mold Inc., a full-service injection molder in Tempe, Ariz. That was followed in February by the addition of two prototyping and short-run molding businesses—10 Day Parts Inc. (formerly known as Advanced Technology Inc.), Corona, Calif.; and Elfy’s Inc., Hayward, Calif. In March, Westfall Technik purchased AMS Plastics Inc., a medical-oriented injection molder in El Cajon, Calif., with molding operations in Tijuana, Mexico. April brought the acquisition of AMA Plastics Inc., a fairly large injection molder in Riverside, Calif. And the group expanded to the East Coast with May’s addition of NPI Medical Inc., Ansonia, Conn.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Colortech expands national sales force

by | May 30, 2018 | Additives & Modifiers, Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

Colortech, headquartered in Morristown, NJ, continues to make an...
Read More

Westfall Technik: Major New Injection Molding Group Emerges

by | May 29, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

In seven months, Westfall Technik has made six acquisitions in...
Read More

Dole’s Joint Venture Recycling Company Celebrates 25 Years

by | May 29, 2018 | Business, Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Packaging, Recycling | 0 Comments

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Dole Food...
Read More

National Geographic’s Cover Contains Chilling Warning About Plastics

by | May 28, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global | 0 Comments

National Geographic warns of the devastating effects that plastics...
Read More

Carlos Lizandara is next president of Spanish plastics industry organization

by | May 28, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

Carlos Lizandara is next president of Spanish plastics industry...
Read More

IPL Plastics eyes European acquisitions after June IPO

by | May 28, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Europe, North America, Packaging | 0 Comments

Ireland - IPL Plastics is eyeing a number of acquisition...
Read More

Plastics Maker to Close China Plant, Open U.S. Site

by | May 25, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, North America | 0 Comments

Brunswick, OH-based rubber and plastic parts manufacturer Philpott...
Read More

Genesis Plastics Welding Launches New Medical Division

by | May 25, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Medical, North America | 0 Comments

FORTVILLE, INDIANA - Fortville based Genesis Plastics Welding Inc....
Read More

We can walk on plastic pavements

by | May 25, 2018 | Africa, Business, Construction, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling | 0 Comments

Ghana, Africa: With the country sick and tired of plastic waste and...
Read More

How India’s Fishermen Turn Ocean Plastic Into Roads

by | May 24, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling | 0 Comments

In an innovative project, fishermen in Kerala collect ocean plastic...
Read More