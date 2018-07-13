Oklahoma based RL Hudson buys Colorado’s Rapid Production Tooling

BROKEN ARROW, Okla.—Custom injection molder RL Hudson & Co. L.L.C. has acquired Rapid Production Tooling Inc., an injection mold tooling company based in Berthoud, Colo.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rick Von Drehle, RL Hudson & Co. president and CEO, said no immediate changes to Rapid Production Tooling will be made.



Rapid Production Tooling manufactures injection molds, dies, tools, jigs and fixtures used in industrial and commercial applications as well as the medical parts and electronics markets. The company has 38 employees, and all jobs are “intended to be maintained,” Von Drehle said.



RL Hudson & Co.’s acquisition of Rapid Production Tooling enables it to expand into the medical parts and electronics markets, and adds clean room molding capabilities to its business.