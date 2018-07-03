PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Robert Ackley, Davis-Standard employee, inducted into into Plastics Hall of Fame

by | Jul 3, 2018 | Daily News, Extrusion, North America, Profile

Robert-Ackley-Davis-Standard-Plastics-Hall-of-Fame

Robert Ackley, a longtime employee of Davis-Standard in Pawcatuck, was recently named to the Plastics Hall of Fame for his work at the company. Ackley, who retired in 2005 after 46 years, was honored at the National Plastics Exposition in Orlando on May 6.

Ackley was recognized for his dedication to the company, starting as a draftsman after graduating high school and working his way up to serving as company president for 22 years. His leadership grew the company to more than 1,000 employees and $300 million in sales.

“My time in the plastics machinery business has been fun. I took advantage of being brought up on a potato farm. My father preached that work was good for a person and hard work was even better,” he said in his acceptance speech. “My 46 years with Davis-Standard in the plastics industry were very enjoyable. It never felt like hard work, but more like an adventure.”

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photographer Michael James Fox focuses on plastic bags

by | July 4, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Film Extrusion | 0 Comments

Plastics is the unlikely celebration of plastic bags and, more...
Read More

IPL Plastics shares fall in first trading

by | July 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Shares in IPL Plastics dipped in their first hours of trading...
Read More

DecaBDE proposal would ‘end recycling of car, electronics plastics’ in Europe

by | July 3, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Electrical/Electronic, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

Derogation for recycled material must be included, says industry A...
Read More

Thailand bans scrap plastic imports

by | July 3, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

The government of Thailand has banned all scrap plastic from...
Read More

Bertschi invests in new European plastics hub for Antwerp

by | July 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

The Swiss company Bertschi has chosen the port of Antwerp for...
Read More

Robert Ackley, Davis-Standard employee, inducted into into Plastics Hall of Fame

by | July 3, 2018 | Daily News, Extrusion, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

Robert Ackley, a longtime employee of Davis-Standard in Pawcatuck,...
Read More

Rowmark LLC Sold To Windjammer Capital

by | July 2, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Ohio — A Findlay business is changing hands. A release from...
Read More

The humble Australian bee is helping to disrupt the plastics industry

by | July 2, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

It doesn't make honey, live in a hive or have yellow stripes, but...
Read More

Universal Plastics acquires Kintz Plastics in Howes Cave, NY

by | July 2, 2018 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

HOWES CAVE — The largest manufacturer in Schoharie County, NY has...
Read More

Plastics alternatives: Is the cure worse than the disease?

by | July 2, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, North America | 0 Comments

In the search for alternative plastic materials that don’t sit in...
Read More