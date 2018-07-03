Robert Ackley, Davis-Standard employee, inducted into into Plastics Hall of Fame

Robert Ackley, a longtime employee of Davis-Standard in Pawcatuck, was recently named to the Plastics Hall of Fame for his work at the company. Ackley, who retired in 2005 after 46 years, was honored at the National Plastics Exposition in Orlando on May 6.



Ackley was recognized for his dedication to the company, starting as a draftsman after graduating high school and working his way up to serving as company president for 22 years. His leadership grew the company to more than 1,000 employees and $300 million in sales.



“My time in the plastics machinery business has been fun. I took advantage of being brought up on a potato farm. My father preached that work was good for a person and hard work was even better,” he said in his acceptance speech. “My 46 years with Davis-Standard in the plastics industry were very enjoyable. It never felt like hard work, but more like an adventure.”