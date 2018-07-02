Rowmark LLC Sold To Windjammer Capital

Ohio — A Findlay business is changing hands. A release from Windjammer Capital Investors says the company has bought Rowmark LLC from Bertram Capital. The company hasn’t released the terms of the deal.



The release from Windjammer says, “Rowmark is an established market leader with strong brand recognition, supported by state-of-the-art manufacturing and an unmatched understanding of the market channel and new product development.” It goes on to say, “We are excited about the future of Rowmark, as we fuel and accelerate the Company’s growth,”



Rowmark President and CEO Duane Jebbett said, “We believe in Windjammer’s strategic approach, and the alignment of our values point to a promising future for our employees, our industry partners, and most importantly, our customers.”