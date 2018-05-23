Let’s Talk About the Safety of Plastics

PLASTICS’ informational campaign and website arms industry with the know-how to speak truthfully and allay unfounded fears about phthalates and BPA.



The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is taking NPE2018 to introduce This Is Plastics, an online resource designed to arm plastics-industry employees with information and talking points to answer consumer questions and correct mistaken beliefs they may have about the material.



This Is Plastics (ThisIsPlastics.com) is a feature-rich resource designed to frame that conversation with facts. Articles, infographics and interactive quizzes highlight five key topics—Plastics 101, Environment, Safety, Innovation, and Economic Impact…