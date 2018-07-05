Shock Report: Save the Oceans – Stop Recycling Plastic!

Green recycling policy is killing the oceans with plastic pollution, says a shock report by a Finnish public health expert.



The report, written for the Global Warming Policy Foundation by Mikko Paunio, adjunct professor in general epidemiology at the University of Helsinki, is titled Save the Oceans – Stop Recycling Plastic.



But Paunio’s report says the opposite of what environmentalists want to hear. Where plastic pollution is concerned, he says, they are making the problem worse, not better. The problem is their quasi-religious devotion to recycling – which feels good, but achieves little of any practical use.

