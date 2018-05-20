Polymer Resources: Compounding’s ‘Small Big Guy’

This compounder combines a service-first, small-company mindset with the technical might of larger companies to carve a niche in engineering plastics.



Les Klein was either gifted with prescience or had a highly accurate crystal ball. About 43 years ago, he identified a nascent trend among polymer producers that combined a lack of flexibility with hesitancy to fill highly customized orders in small lots and a somewhat lackluster approach toward customer service. Klein worked for a major resin company at the time, and what he identified as an embryonic trend in the early 1970s is considered by many to be the norm today.



So Klein started a compounding operation named Polymer Resources to tap into these unmet needs. Today, with plants in Farmington, Conn., and Rochester, N.Y., Polymer Resources is an enterprise that produces its own line of engineering thermoplastic compounds. It has 40 million lb of annual capacity, and runs a gamut of resins, though about half its products are PC based. It also runs a lot of ABS and PPO alloys. Generally, it runs three shifts, five days a week…