SPE’s Annual Technical Conference

ANTEC, the Society of Plastics Engineers’ (SPE) annual technical conference, was co-located here at the Orange County Convention Center with NPE2018 through Thursday of last week. It is the largest, most respected and well-known conference in the plastics industry, providing attendees with more than 550 technical and business papers on advanced technologies, plus over 60 technical marketing presentations, given by experts from the largest industry sectors.



Attendees and speakers at ANTEC hail from 33 countries and more than 700 unique companies and organizations, including students and faculty from leading universities and colleges offering plastics-industry curricula. Sponsoring companies include Thermo Scientific, LMG Presses, Steinwall and ExxonMobil Chemical. Registration for ANTEC includes free access to NPE2018, so attendees get both the technical conference, which includes extra options like the New Technology Forum, a Women’s Connection Breakfast, the Plastics for Life Global Parts Competition, technical and marketing presentations, networking events and more, and they have access to all the new products and services being exhibited at NPE2018.

