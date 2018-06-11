PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Alpharetta Georgia’s Spectrum Acquires Fermatex Vascular Technologies

by | Jun 11, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Spectrum-Acquires-Fermatex-Vascular-Technologies

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 24, 2018–Spectrum Plastics Group, the market leading medical extruder with complementary injection molding, silicone, and assembly capabilities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fermatex Vascular Technologies, Inc, formerly Gore-Jersey Shore and most notably Adam Spence Corporation, from Vance Street Capital LLC. Fermatex is a leading supplier of reinforced medical tubing, catheter subassemblies, and specialty extrusions.

As an operation Fermatex is best known by its heritage and lineage as Adam Spence Corporation, which was founded in 1960. The business was later acquired by WL Gore in 2004 and recently sold to Vance Street Capital in 2017. It has been supporting the medical device industry for over 50 years and today employs approximately 100 people out of two adjoining ISO 13485 certified buildings encompassing 54,000 sq. feet, including certified clean rooms, in Wall, New Jersey. Spectrum Plastics Group intends to support the transition of the Fermatex brand back to Adam Spence, given the wider familiarity of its history and reputation.

Spectrum Plastics Group has executed 8 acquisitions during the last four years as it has evolved into a comprehensive medical components and plastics manufacturer. This event marks its second acquisition in the last three months, having acquired the precision injection molder Apex Resource Technologies in February of this year.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EU plastics industry outraged by proposal to ban single-use plastics

by | June 12, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

The European Commission recently presented an ambitious new...
Read More

Plastic straws suck! Here are hay straws

by | June 12, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Global | 0 Comments

HAY! Straws are made from natural wheat stems and are 100%...
Read More

Sigma Plastics buys California-based Poly Pak America

by | June 12, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Film Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Packaging | 0 Comments

There are certainties in life: birth, death and Sigma Plastics Group...
Read More

Alpharetta Georgia’s Spectrum Acquires Fermatex Vascular Technologies

by | June 11, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Spectrum Plastics...
Read More

The War On Plastics Sounds Good But What Exactly Is It?

by | June 11, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

I haven’t seen Blue Planet II. I may be the only person in the...
Read More

Tannins: An Environmentally-Friendly Ingredient for the Plastics Industry

by | June 11, 2018 | Daily News, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

The plastics industry is one of the fastest growing in the world....
Read More

Vietnamese terminals will suspend scrap plastic imports

by | June 11, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Major Vietnam shipping terminals will temporarily stop accepting...
Read More

Milton Georgia’s Attis Industries Joins Plastics Bioplastic Division

by | June 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Medical, North America | 0 Comments

MILTON, GA, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attis Industries, Inc....
Read More

Siargao Philippines leaders bank on ‘eco-bricks’

by | June 8, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling | 0 Comments

THE island of Siargao in the Philippines, the country’s major...
Read More

Don Rosato: Emerging plastics technologies at NPE and ANTEC shows

by | June 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

Let’s highlight some emerging plastics technologies at NPE and...
Read More