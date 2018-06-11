Alpharetta Georgia’s Spectrum Acquires Fermatex Vascular Technologies

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 24, 2018–Spectrum Plastics Group, the market leading medical extruder with complementary injection molding, silicone, and assembly capabilities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fermatex Vascular Technologies, Inc, formerly Gore-Jersey Shore and most notably Adam Spence Corporation, from Vance Street Capital LLC. Fermatex is a leading supplier of reinforced medical tubing, catheter subassemblies, and specialty extrusions.



As an operation Fermatex is best known by its heritage and lineage as Adam Spence Corporation, which was founded in 1960. The business was later acquired by WL Gore in 2004 and recently sold to Vance Street Capital in 2017. It has been supporting the medical device industry for over 50 years and today employs approximately 100 people out of two adjoining ISO 13485 certified buildings encompassing 54,000 sq. feet, including certified clean rooms, in Wall, New Jersey. Spectrum Plastics Group intends to support the transition of the Fermatex brand back to Adam Spence, given the wider familiarity of its history and reputation.



Spectrum Plastics Group has executed 8 acquisitions during the last four years as it has evolved into a comprehensive medical components and plastics manufacturer. This event marks its second acquisition in the last three months, having acquired the precision injection molder Apex Resource Technologies in February of this year.