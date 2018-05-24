PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Stora Enso launches a wood-based biocomposite as a replacement for plastic

by | May 24, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Europe

Plastic-News-Recycling-Stora-Enso-wood-based-biocomposite

The step by step process to create high performance and sustainable bio-based alternatives to plastics has moved forward again thanks to a new product from Stora Enso, a wood-based biocomposite – DuraSense. This innovation, enables the use of renewable fibres, such as wood, to substitute for a large portion of fossil-based plastic. The production of biocomposites began in 2018 at Stora Enso’s Hylte Mill in Sweden, following a EUR 12 million investment announced in 2017. At full production, the mill’s annual production capacity is 15 000 tonnes, which is the largest capacity in Europe dedicated to wood fibre composites.

“Reducing the amount of plastic and replacing it with renewable and traceable materials is a gradual process. With DuraSense, we can offer customers a wood fibre-based alternative which improves sustainability performance and, depending on the product, significantly reduces the carbon footprint – all the way up to 80%,” says Jari Suominen, Head of Wood Products at Stora Enso.

The DuraSense granules are a combination of natural wood fibres, polymers and additives offering the mouldability of plastic with the sustainability and workability of wood. With DuraSense, it is also possible to combine fibres with recycled or bio-based polymers to further enhance environmental values. For example, DuraSense™ Eco100, which is one of the product grades and based on wood fibres and biopolymers, is a cost-competitive way to fully replace fossil-based plastics…

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Plastics Maker to Close China Plant, Open U.S. Site

by | May 25, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, North America | 0 Comments

Brunswick, OH-based rubber and plastic parts manufacturer Philpott...
Read More

Genesis Plastics Welding Launches New Medical Division

by | May 25, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Medical, North America | 0 Comments

FORTVILLE, INDIANA - Fortville based Genesis Plastics Welding Inc....
Read More

We can walk on plastic pavements

by | May 25, 2018 | Africa, Business, Construction, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling | 0 Comments

Ghana, Africa: With the country sick and tired of plastic waste and...
Read More

How India’s Fishermen Turn Ocean Plastic Into Roads

by | May 24, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling | 0 Comments

In an innovative project, fishermen in Kerala collect ocean plastic...
Read More

Stora Enso launches a wood-based biocomposite as a replacement for plastic

by | May 24, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

The step by step process to create high performance and sustainable...
Read More

Production Problem Solved, One Pellet at a Time

by | May 24, 2018 | Business, Compounding, Consumer, Daily News, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

How a nonprofit helped a plastic manufacturer innovate with...
Read More

EU to ban plastic straws, cutlery and balloons

by | May 23, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

The EU has confirmed that it aims to ban straws, cutlery, plates and...
Read More

Composite lumber manufacturerTrex boasts record earnings

by | May 23, 2018 | Business, Consumer, Daily News, North America, Recycling | 0 Comments

Composite lumber manufacturer Trex says low feedstock prices...
Read More

Let’s Talk About the Safety of Plastics

by | May 23, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, North America | 0 Comments

PLASTICS’ informational campaign and website arms industry with the...
Read More

Polymer Resources: Compounding’s ‘Small Big Guy’

by | May 20, 2018 | Business, Compounding, Daily News, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

This compounder combines a service-first, small-company mindset with...
Read More