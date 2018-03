By 2030, a ban on single-use plastics such as straws, bags, cups and utensils could be fully rolled out in Taiwan, if the nation’s Environmental Protection Administration has its way.



The ban is expected to roll out in three stages with implementation completed by 2030. The Taiwanese government announced it last month.



If the ban rolls out as expected, it would be one of the most stringent policies against single-use plastics in the world, Plastics News reports.