Tedder Industries Expands Capabilities With Wittmann Battenfeld Machines

Tedder Industries (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho) was founded in 2010 by Thomas Tedder to manufacture firearm accessories, such as gun belts and concealed-carry gun holsters. The company operates from a 70,000-square-foot vacated outlet mall and sells its three primary lines of firearm accessories online. From their online-only sales and disaggregated, lean management structure to their product quality tests that involve hitting prototypes with a hammer, Tedder Industries has built a unique and ingenious reputation.
Since its founding, the company’s three products—Bigfoot Gun Belts, Old Faithful Holsters and, their most popular line, Alien Gear Holsters—have been a huge success. The holster designs reflect Tedder’s efficiency mentality, and the company’s engineers are all personal fans of the products they make. They have been designing up to 40 tools a year. Their latest Alien Gear holster, named Shape Shift, has 30 pending patents and 11 different configurations, all of which can be switched out quickly and easily. Everything is interchangeable, allowing for fast, easy adjustments to ensure both comfort and practicality for customers.
