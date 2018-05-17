Texas Residents Urge Rejection of World’s Largest Plastics Plant

TUCSON, Ariz.— The Center for Biological Diversity and more than 1,100 Texas residents are demanding that Texas regulators reconsider issuing a wastewater permit to a project that would be the world’s largest plastics plant.

The facility, funded by ExxonMobil and the Saudi Arabian government, would discharge more than 13 million gallons a day of toxic wastewater. It will exceed legal pollution standards, as the Center notes in a petition filed today with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.