PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Hadley bringing lightweight thermoform barriers to heavy trucks

by | Mar 22, 2019 | Automotive, Daily News, North America, Part Design, Thermoforming

Thermoform-News-Technology-Today-Hadley-lightweight-thermoform-heavy-truck-barriers ATLANTA, Ga. – Hadley is joining forces with its Corvac Composites affiliate to produce a lineup of lightweight thermoform barriers for heavy trucks – including splash shields, under-engine covers, and underbodies.

Splash shields and under-engine covers are traditionally injection-molded or based on thicker thermoform materials, but Hadley says its approach will reduce related weights by 30-50%.

In addition to replacing existing splash shields, customers could protect any vehicle body area under the hood or truck to improve air flow and alleviate “hot spots” in the engine compartment, the company says.

Corvac’s technology is already used to enhance aerodynamics in autos and light trucks. The Corvac Thin Twin option forms insulating pockets between two sheets of plastic to reduce noise vibration harshness while improving airflow around the vehicles.

“It’s currently not used in the heavy-duty truck market,” Hadley president Jim Green said of the lightweight offerings. But lower-cost tooling and production processes have made it possible to bring the automotive tech into the heavy truck arena.

Hadley is no stranger to the truck market. It already supplies air horns, height control valves for chassis/cab air suspension systems, electronic valves, truck mirrors, and mini air compressors.

Green said the thermoform barrier products are currently being tested by major OEMs, but declined to offer details.

He admitted that some people look at the thinner, flexible options and think they won’t stand up to the rigors of a heavy-duty market. But he’s challenging that thinking.

“The fit, form, function and durability of the Hadley barrier parts will meet or exceed the product expectations,” he said.

See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article
and the ‘Similar News Links’ below for more posts on this general topic
Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Prodways Begins Work on Autonomous Dental 3D Printing

by | March 25, 2019 | Additive Mfg, Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Part Design | 0 Comments

France — Since it was acquired by Groupe Gorgé in 2013, Prodways has...
Read More

KraussMaffei breaks ground on new Chinese plant

by | March 25, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

HAIYAN, China — German machinery manufacturer KraussMaffei Group has...
Read More

Book Review: “Peak Plastic” by Jack Buffington

by | March 25, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, Global, Recycling | 0 Comments

By Peter Murphy — March 23rd, 2019 — “Plastics… There’s a great...
Read More

Anti-straw legislation causes increased thievery

by | March 22, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Part Design | 0 Comments

New York Post — Mugs, cups, silverware, hot sauce — you name it: If...
Read More

Waging war on plastic not the answer

by | March 22, 2019 | Africa, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling | 0 Comments

Read More

Hadley bringing lightweight thermoform barriers to heavy trucks

by | March 22, 2019 | Automotive, Daily News, North America, Part Design, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

ATLANTA, Ga. – Hadley is joining forces with its Corvac Composites...
Read More

Stupid Plastic Things

by | March 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Global, Part Design | 0 Comments

Laura Stec — Yeech! I was just cleaning up around the house and it...
Read More

Seafood packagers appealing to the senses in 2019

by | March 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, North America, Packaging | 0 Comments

Seafoodsource.com — “A picture is worth a thousand words.” It’s an...
Read More

TransXL announces the completion of a management buyout

by | March 20, 2019 | Daily News, Europe, Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

Swindon, UK — TransXL has announce the completion of a management...
Read More

Celanese (CE) to Hike Prices of Ateva EVA Polymers in Asia

by | March 19, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Profile | 0 Comments

Nasdaq.com — Celanese Corporation CE is set to hike selling prices...
Read More