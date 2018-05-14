NPE ’18: Industry organization unveils plastics educational tool

ORLANDO, FL (ICIS)–This Is Plastics, an educational resource created to turn industry employees into ambassadors, was announced on Monday by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) at this year’s National Plastics Exposition (NPE).
The website offers educational tools such as stories and interactive media that cover industry-related issues such as litter, plastic taxes, bag bans, industry innovations and sustainability. The goal is to arm industry employees with knowledge to discuss plastics in today’s world with consumers.