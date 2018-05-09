Mississippi-based South Central Polymers invests in Jacksonville, TX

JACKSONVILLE, TX – In March, Booneville, Mississippi-based South Central Polymers, Inc. (SCP) closed on the purchase of Myco Plastics, Inc. (Myco). SCP President and CEO Bud Hanna said, “the company [SCP] was originally planning to expand into another market, but was drawn to Jacksonville by the strength of its existing plastics industry.” SCP will continue to operate as Myco in Jacksonville.



“A driver in the decision to purchase Myco was the talent and tenure of the current employees” said SCP Vice-President and General Manager Joshua Hanna. “Approximately a third of the current employees have worked at Myco for more than 10-years and in April we were pleased to announce pay raises for our people.”