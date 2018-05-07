As NPE2018 Opens, It’s All Systems Go for Carteaux, Industry

Today, as the doors swing open at the Orange County Convention Center for the record-breaking NPE2018, attendees will see first-hand testament of a resilient industry that is firing on all cylinders. And if you get a glimpse of a nattily dressed guy zipping around on a Segway with a smile on his face, well, you’ve met Bill Carteaux.



Carteaux runs the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS). His roots are not those of what might be considered a Washington, D.C. insider, or a “trade association guy.” Before he took the association’s top spot in 2005, he was “an industry guy,” specifically a top executive with injection molding machine builders Demag Plastics Group and before that Autojectors.