Composite lumber manufacturerTrex boasts record earnings

by | May 23, 2018 | Business, Consumer, Daily News, North America, Recycling

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Trex-boasts-record-earnings

Composite lumber manufacturer Trex says low feedstock prices continue to help it achieve boosted profits in the first quarter of the year.

The Winchester, Va.-based company reported net sales of $171 million for Q1 2018, up 18 percent year over year (a portion of the increase was a result of the mid-2017 acquisition of the company’s commercial products segment).

The company is one of the largest recovered film users in North America, purchasing 370 million pounds last year. It is looking to buy an additional 50 million pounds this year.

