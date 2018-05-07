Tru-Form Plastics and InterTrade Join Forces for Advanced Capabilities

WESTMINSTER, Calif., April 19, 2018 –Two industry leaders, Tru-Form Plastics and InterTrade Industries, have joined forces to offer the highest quality thin- and thick-gauge thermoformed products to a wide variety of industries. The newly combined company is called Tru-Form Plastics, an InterTrade Industries Company.
The combined company serves medical; aerospace and defense; architectural lighting; automotive; and consumer and OEM and other markets with highest quality thin- and thick-gauge thermoformed parts and assembled components.