Turning grape skin into greener plastic? It’s possible

Apart from wine making, grape skins are now used in manufacturing plastics, another eco-friendly approach to the go green movement in the industry.



Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They can be eaten in a lot of ways, but recently, experts have found another use for grapes: ingredients for greener plastics.



As the main ingredient in wine-making, grapes are in demand in different parts of the world. However, in the process, the seeds, skin and stems are discarded. But a research claims that the discarded skins can now be turned into greener plastics.



The fruit contains polyphenols, a type of antioxidant that can also perform as an anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic substance, can also prevent chemical reactions. Inside the human body, they can make plastics. The characteristics of grape skin depend on variety, terroir, vintage and geographic origin. The wine making process could also be a major factor.