UK — PFF Packaging Group hits back over unrecyclable plastics

Keighley, UK — Company hits back as manufacturers face criticism over unrecyclable plastics





And the firm refutes suggestions that producers aren’t communicating with local authorities over the issue.



PFF Packaging Group was speaking out in response to a report produced by the Local Government Association, which says only a third of plastic used by households is able to be recycled.





The association is calling on manufacturing companies to work with councils and develop a plan to stop unrecyclable packaging from entering the environment.





Use of black plastic is highlighted as a particular problem, because it cannot easily be scanned and sorted by recycling machines.





But Kenton Robbins – group managing director of PFF, whose headquarters are in Royd Ings Avenue – says the report doesn’t present an accurate picture.





“It claims that businesses are reluctant to discuss recycling issues with local authorities but this is certainly not the case with PFF,” he said.





“We are actively exploring innovative and groundbreaking initiatives with local authorities in our region that will take significant steps towards the development of ‘closed loop’ recycling regionally and we look forward to reporting further on this shortly.”





PFF Packaging Group is the UK’s largest independent producer of thermoformed plastic food packaging.





See the Source Link and Similar News Links for more posts on this general topic.

