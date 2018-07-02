PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Universal Plastics acquires Kintz Plastics in Howes Cave, NY

by | Jul 2, 2018 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Thermoforming

Plastics-News-Today-Universal-Plastics-acquires-Kintz-Plastics-Howes-Cave-NY

HOWES CAVE — The largest manufacturer in Schoharie County, NY has been sold to a Massachusetts firm that plans to expand the workforce here.

Kintz Plastics, founded in 1976 by Wynn Kintz of Niskayuna, is now part of Universal Plastics Group of Holyoke. Kintz’s son Allen, who has been running the company since his father developed debilitating health problems, said he will remain with Universal as a sales executive.

Like Kintz, Universal Plastics Group is a family-owned custom plastic fabricator. It consists of three plastics manufacturing businesses: Universal Plastics Corp. (two facilities in Massachusetts and now one in New York dedicated to custom thermoforming); Sajar Plastics (gas assist injection molding, straight injection molding and structural foam molding) based in Middlefield, Ohio; and Premium Plastic Solutions (custom blow molding) based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photographer Michael James Fox focuses on plastic bags

by | July 4, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Film Extrusion | 0 Comments

Plastics is the unlikely celebration of plastic bags and, more...
Read More

IPL Plastics shares fall in first trading

by | July 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Shares in IPL Plastics dipped in their first hours of trading...
Read More

DecaBDE proposal would ‘end recycling of car, electronics plastics’ in Europe

by | July 3, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Electrical/Electronic, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

Derogation for recycled material must be included, says industry A...
Read More

Thailand bans scrap plastic imports

by | July 3, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

The government of Thailand has banned all scrap plastic from...
Read More

Bertschi invests in new European plastics hub for Antwerp

by | July 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

The Swiss company Bertschi has chosen the port of Antwerp for...
Read More

Robert Ackley, Davis-Standard employee, inducted into into Plastics Hall of Fame

by | July 3, 2018 | Daily News, Extrusion, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

Robert Ackley, a longtime employee of Davis-Standard in Pawcatuck,...
Read More

Rowmark LLC Sold To Windjammer Capital

by | July 2, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Ohio — A Findlay business is changing hands. A release from...
Read More

The humble Australian bee is helping to disrupt the plastics industry

by | July 2, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

It doesn't make honey, live in a hive or have yellow stripes, but...
Read More

Universal Plastics acquires Kintz Plastics in Howes Cave, NY

by | July 2, 2018 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

HOWES CAVE — The largest manufacturer in Schoharie County, NY has...
Read More

Plastics alternatives: Is the cure worse than the disease?

by | July 2, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, North America | 0 Comments

In the search for alternative plastic materials that don’t sit in...
Read More