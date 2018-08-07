Vietnam — A key raw material for recycling industry

Plastics and paper industries use the most recycled materials. Waste, if not re-used, will be a threat to the environment. Recycling waste is an important part of production activities of many countries.



To maintain the operation of the recycling industry, some countries, including China, have to import millions of tons of waste a year.

However, in July 2017, China informed WTO (the World Trade Organization) that it will stop importing 24 types of solid waste, including plastics and paper scrap.

Waste exporting countries, including the US and European countries, don’t know what to do with the amount of 75,000 TEU they cannot ship to China each month.

South East Asian countries, including Vietnam, are expected to become a new destinations for waste materials.

Under the plastics industry development strategy by 2020 drafted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, enhancing waste treatment and scrap recycling is one of the key solutions to develop the plastics industry.