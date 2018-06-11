Vietnamese terminals will suspend scrap plastic imports

Major Vietnam shipping terminals will temporarily stop accepting imports of scrap plastic, citing an overload of the material that has caused backups and delays. The move is a significant development for the global recycled plastics industry, because Vietnam has accepted much more material since China cut off imports.



Tan Cang-Cat Lai, which is among the largest Vietnamese shipping terminals, has amassed more than 8,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units, a measurement for container quantity) of scrap plastic and paper on-site as of May 21. The terminal has temporarily stopped accepting scrap materials due to the backlog.



Vietnam has increased significantly as a downstream destination for recyclables during the past year…