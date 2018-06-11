PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Vietnamese terminals will suspend scrap plastic imports

by | Jun 11, 2018

Plastics-News-Today-Vietnamese-suspend-scrap-plastic-imports

Major Vietnam shipping terminals will temporarily stop accepting imports of scrap plastic, citing an overload of the material that has caused backups and delays. The move is a significant development for the global recycled plastics industry, because Vietnam has accepted much more material since China cut off imports.

Tan Cang-Cat Lai, which is among the largest Vietnamese shipping terminals, has amassed more than 8,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units, a measurement for container quantity) of scrap plastic and paper on-site as of May 21. The terminal has temporarily stopped accepting scrap materials due to the backlog.

Vietnam has increased significantly as a downstream destination for recyclables during the past year…

