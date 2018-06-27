PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Viking Plastics acquires automotive supplier Genesis Plastics and Engineering

by | Jun 27, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America

Injection molding and assembly services provider Viking Plastics (Corry, PA) has announced the acquisition of Genesis Plastics and Engineering LLC (Scottsburg, IN), a supplier of automotive interiors, seating and custom injection molded products.

In a news release, Viking Plastics said that this acquisition adds to its current line of custom injection molded products and assemblies for the automotive, HVAC and industrial markets. This new partnership expands its expertise and customers, and incorporates Genesis’ capabilities to manufacture new tools, the company also noted.

Established in 1995, Genesis is IATF certified and shares Viking Plastics’ commitment to providing highly reliable products that accurately meet customer specifications. “Its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and continuous improvement align with our values,” said Viking Plastics President and CEO Kelly Goodsel. “This will allow us to deliver what our collective customers need. Our partnership will enable us to provide a wider range of quality products to our current customers and position us to better service new customers,” said Goodsel.

