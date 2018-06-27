Volvo to use 25 per cent recycled plastics in new cars from 2025

Volvo Cars has announced its aim of ensuring that, from 2025 onwards, at least 25 per cent of plastics used in every new Volvo car will be made from recyclable materials.



The company has also called on suppliers in the automotive industry to collaborate more closely with car manufacturers, with an aim to developing components that are more sustainable, particularly with regard to plastics.



To demonstrate the viability of this aim, the company displayed a purpose-built version of its XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV during the Volvo Ocean Race stopover at Gothenburg, the home city of Volvo. The SUV looks identical to the current model, but has several plastic components which have been replaced with equivalents containing recycled materials.