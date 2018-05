Ghana, Africa: With the country sick and tired of plastic waste and potholes, two Ghanaians in a remarkable stroke of innovation have used one problem to solve another.



Plastic waste is being recycled into durable concrete bricks used to build entire roads and fill potholes.



Nelson Boateng and Philip Owusu-Gyamfi manage a barely four-year-old company, Nelplast, turning a tiny bit of Ghana’s 1.7 million tonnes of plastic waste into roads…